Volleyball teams set to battle in NAMILCO 50th Anniversary competition in Berbice

Volleyball action returns to Berbice on Sunday when the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) in association with the National Milling Company of Guyana Inc. (NAMILCO) and the Rose hall Town Youth and Sports Club stages a one day tournament in observance of NAMILCO’s 50th Anniversary.

The tournament is slated for the Albion Sports Complex Hard court and will be a part of a number of games including cricket and athletics to be contested on the day.

So far seven male and two female teams have confirmed participation for the extravaganza and fun day which is expected to begin at 09:00 hrs.

The Independence Day battle, serves off at 09:00hrs and will see teams battling for trophies, medals and other incentives compliments of the National Milling Company.

Among the teams scheduled to participate are Rollers, #52 Survivals, #47 Challengers, Port Mourant Training Centre (PMTC) No 1 and 2, Three Doors Strikers, Training Center, Black Bush and Port Mourant females among others.