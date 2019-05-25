UG exams postponed after third bomb threat

The University of Guyana (UG), yesterday afternoon, had to postpone sessions of its final examinations, after reported bomb threats to the institution. Inevitably, students and staff were demanded to evacuate the premises.

No one is allowed onto university premises until today.

Yesterday, on Facebook, a post was circulated after an anonymous individual posted that he had planted 20 hidden bombs all over the university campus. These bombs were claimed to be remotely activated and were set to explode at 3:00 PM yesterday.

Members of the Guyana Police Force and the Fire Department conducted a thorough check of each building and surrounding areas, but nothing remotely close to bombs or anything threatening was found.

This has been the third time that bomb threats were made against this intuition. Last February, threats of bombs being strategically planted on the Turkeyen campus of UG had resulted in the complete shutdown of the tertiary institution.

It was believed that the threat was made by KIRA, a person [s] who had targeted a number of schools in Georgetown.

A few days after those threats were made Dianne Jaffarally, a student of the University of Guyana, had been arrested after she had allegedly issued those bomb threats from her telephone.