Several parts of Mahdia flooded following heavy rains

Due to torrential rains, almost two dozen homes have been affected by flooding in Aishalton and Sand Creek of Mahdia in Potaro Sipar

uni, Region Eight.

Based on reports, those two dozen homes that were affected are in immediate need of assistance. The CDC is currently engaging with the municipality to identify available shelters. Furthermore, a damage assessment team is expected to be deployed to those areas on Friday to supply those in need.

The General Director of the Civil Defense Commission (CDC), Lt. Col. Kester Craig, stated that the CDC through the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) is currently monitoring the situation.

According to Craig, “These institutions are advising the public to take all necessary precautions to protect against the imminent threat of flooding. The public is also advised to remain alert and aware of the water levels and weather situation at all times.”