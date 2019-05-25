Several parts of Mahdia flooded following heavy rains

Latest update May 25th, 2019 12:59 AM
Due to torrential rains, almost two dozen homes have been affected by flooding in Aishalton and Sand Creek of Mahdia in Potaro Sipar
uni, Region Eight.
Based on reports, those two dozen homes that were affected are in immediate need of assistance. The CDC is currently engaging with the municipality to identify available shelters. Furthermore, a damage assessment team is expected to be deployed to those areas on Friday to supply those in need.
The General Director of the Civil Defense Commission (CDC), Lt. Col. Kester Craig, stated that the CDC through the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) is currently monitoring the situation.
According to Craig, “These institutions are advising the public to take all necessary precautions to protect against the imminent threat of flooding. The public is also advised to remain alert and aware of the water levels and weather situation at all times.”
May 25, 2019Volleyball action returns to Berbice on Sunday when the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) in association with the National Milling Company of Guyana Inc. (NAMILCO) and the Rose hall Town Youth and...
May 25, 2019
May 25, 2019
May 25, 2019
May 25, 2019
May 25, 2019
In all the commentaries that I have read on the resignation of Theresa May, none has mentioned the Windrush scandal. There... more
“Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” A statement attributed to Lord Acton. This corruption... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Readers of this commentary, particularly those in small countries, might wonder why they should be... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]