Senior Table Tennis quartet begins quest for Pan-Am games qualification

Guyana’s top senior table tennis quartet of Shemar Britton and Christopher Franklin along with Trenace Lowe and recently awarded sportswoman of the year, Chelsea Edghill, are currently in Guatemala continuing their quest for Pan American Games Lima 2019 single qualification spots at the Pan American games’ singles’ qualification event that began yesterday and concludes today.

Having narrowly missed out on the team qualification event when Guyana hosted the Pan American games qualification events and Caribbean table tennis championships in March this year, these qualifiers offers six singles’ spots each for male and female of countries that didn’t qualify in the team events of the various continental qualification events for the Pan American games that gets underway this July-August in Lima, Peru.

The qualification system will see three trials being played where the top two players from each qualification finals will qualify for the Pan American games.

Trenace Lowe and Chelsea Edghill have been seeded one (1 )and (2) two respectively with participating countries in the women’s category coming from, Ecuador, El Salvador, Paraguay, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Barbados, St. Kitts and Honduras.

Christopher Franklin and Shemar Briton have been seeded 5th and 6th in the men’s category in a field of countries comprising Jamaica, Colombia, Bolivia, Panama, Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, St. Kitts & Nevis, Honduras, Guatemala, Venezuela and Barbados.

Up to press time Guyana’s Shemar Britton, Trenace Lowe and Cheslea Edghill had advanced to the quarter finals of the first trials.