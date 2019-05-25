Latest update May 25th, 2019 12:59 AM

Schools host Career and Culture Day

Some schools across the country yesterday hosted Career Day while others hosted Culture Day.

The events were in observance of the country’s independence anniversary. Those that had Culture Day were encouraged to promote the cultural wear of the six ethnic groups and it was not mandatory to wear the one that applied to the race they belonged to. There were also cultural presentations.

The schools that had their Career Day saw a grand turnout as children were smartly dressed in the uniform of the career they wished to pursue. They presented their careers and gave brief comments on what their future jobs entailed.
Pupils of the Calcutta Primary School were no exception. They all turned up dressed and excited for the day of activities planned. They had a presentation of their careers in which the majority boldly and fluently delivered their speech. One student went as far to give the history of medicine and she did a terrific job.

Role play of saving an accident victim

After lunch they hosted a ra

Calcutta Primary students during their career presentation.

lly. Parents also turned up for a hot dog sale which was done by mostly the parents of the Grade Six students.
Students expressed their joy and excitement and are anticipating next year as some would like to dress in different career outfits.

 

 

