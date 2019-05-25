President Forde engages Brazilian Federation President in historic meeting Establishment of Development MoU discussed

President of neighbouring federations Guyana and Brazil engaged each other at the Brazilian Football Federation (Confederação Brasileira

de Futebol – CBF) on Thursday where high on the agenda was the presentation and discussion of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two nations for the further advancement of the game in Guyana.

President Wayne Forde in presenting the MoU to his counterpart, CBF President Rogerio Caboclo indicated that the historic agreement will be very beneficial to Guyana’s continued development.

Included in the MoU are areas for Coaches, Referees, Competitions Management, Sports Marketing, Infrastructure Development and Pitch Maintenance.

The Brazil interface between the two presidents would be followed up with another meeting when the Presidents assemble for the 69th FIFA Congress that will take place in Paris expo Porte deVersailles in Paris, France, on June 5th, 2019. At this meeting, key officials of FIFA would be involved.

President Forde commented: “There is no quick fix to genuine football development; however, the process could be less arduous with technical assistance from the Brazil Football Federation. The CBF has been very positive throughout our discussion and they too have asked what took us this long to engage them.”

President Forde’s visit was a multi-faceted one since similar MoU’s are being pursued with other Brazilian Clubs. The journey for Guyana’s historical qualification to its first ever Concacaf Gold Cup tournament commenced in Brazil last August when the Senior National Team, known as the ‘Golden Jaguars’ engaged in a two-weeks Train and Play Camp setting the foundation for its eventual qualification via matches in the Concacaf Nations League.