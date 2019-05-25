GT Motorsports says thank you to KFC Guyana

Latest update May 25th, 2019 12:59 AM
KFC Guyana was on Thursday recognised by GT Motorsports for its invaluable contribution to competitive Karting in 2018. At a simp
le handing over, KFC Operations Manager Greg DeGannes received a plaque of appreciation from Leah Alphonso of GT Motorsports.
In 2018, the company played a significant role in helping to promote motor-racing in Guyana, specifically go-kart racing, by exclusively sponsoring two KFC Mega Grand Prix events.
At these events, local drivers had an opportunity to test their skills against regional counterparts. The younger age group drivers also used the event as useful preparation for the inaugural Caribbean Junior Karting Academy Trophy, which was held in Barbados earlier this year and attracted participants from around the region.
Alphonso said GT Motorsports is grateful for the support of corporate entities such as KFC, noting that the hope is for the relationship to grow from strength to strength.
