Georgetown use to flood like baby crying

Rain fall like nobody’s business. It start early morning and when night set in it still falling. Thunder mek people jump in some places.

Dem boys remember that some years ago from de time de rain set up de whole of Georgetown use to flood. People drive and frighten to go in certain streets because dem know one mistake and de car cut out.

Now-a-days de cars coming wid certain features that does mek some of dem drive in water but Georgetown was different. De road in de dry weather was something drivers use to avoid suh imagine wha use to happen when rain fall.

Dem boys use to see car driving good, good then drop down in water sudden. Is dem images get in people head yesterday when de rain fall. People start talk bout how dem gun have to hire Transport and Harbours to carry dem to wuk.

There was no flooding. That is when Soulja Bai remind people that Jagdeo was like dem pavement dweller who like live wid junk all round dem. That is wha use to cause de flood because de junk use to block up dem drains.

But people got short memories. People use to pack long boots in dem car. Yesterday dem walk out de house without even thinking. Soulja Bai remember when State House compound use to flood. It was a river in de city.

Soulja Bai coulda walk out yesterday to pin medals pun people chest. Jagdeo stay home because he know once he had to face people dem woulda remind him how he had dem living like mermaids. Dem boys peep he card. Dem see when he smile.

He spiteful. He always tell people that he party never control Georgetown suh he did mean to drown de city people out. Soulja Bai come to dem rescue. But he got to do more.

He pave de roads, he get rid of flooding; now he got to get he Ministers to keep dem promise like de one who promise to commission dem elevators to de overpass.

Talk half and remember how G/T use to flood.