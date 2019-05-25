Fireman granted bail after causing wife’s death

A fireman yesterday appeared before the Chief Magistrate Ann Mc Lennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was made to answer to a charge for causing the death of his common law wife.

Osafo Bess, 27, of School Street 111 Miles, Mahdia, a serving member of the Guyana Fire Service, who is the defendant in the matter, pleaded not guilty.

It was alleged that on May 20, last, at 111 Mile Mahdia, Potaro Road, he drove motorcycle CH3715 in a manner dangerous to the public causing the death of Abadicy Klass.

The defendant limped his way to the courtroom as he was still bandaged up. His body bore long scratch scars on the majority of the visible parts. His arm appeared to be ‘S’ shaped.

The facts of the charge were presented by police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield who stated that on the day in question the defendant was the rider of motorcycle CH 3715 which was proceeding north along the Mahdia road at a fast rate.

At the time, the victim who was Bess’s common law wife was a passenger on the motorcycle.

Bess allegedly lost control of the motorbike and crashed into a concrete drain. Klass subsequently fell off and sustained injuries to her head and other parts of her body.

Both she and Bess were picked up by public spirited persons and rushed to the Mahdia Hospital where Bess was treated and Klass was pronounced dead on arrival.

Prosecutor Mansfield had no objections to bail for the defendant however, he asked for it to be substantial and for conditions to be attached based on the seriousness of the matter.

Chief Magistrate McLennan granted the defendant bail in the sum of $150,000. The defendant is expected to make his next court appearance on July 16, 2019 at the Mahdia Magistrate’s Court.

The condition of the bail is that the defendant report to the traffic department at the Mahdia Police Station every Friday until the completion of the matter.

Bess’s motorcycle license has also been suspended.