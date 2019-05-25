Employees fingered in Burma paddy scam

Several employees have been fingered in an alleged paddy scam at the Burma Rice Research Station, East Coast Demerara.

Just yesterday credible sources informed this publication that a paddy scam has been going on at the facility unchecked, that involved a network of employees in several departments of the business.

According to reports from credible sources the scam has been going on for several months now and involves a network of truck drivers, security, guards, storage clerks, clearance employees, and a manager at the entity.

Sources have indicated that the scam involves an operation where a store representative would provide documents of a stipulated amount of paddy leaving the storage facility, but instead will deliver more.

It has been alleged that through well-orchestrated efforts of all parties concerned, paddy far more than the amount dictated on documents have actually left the premises.

This paddy is being sold to buyers who form a part of the ‘scam chain’ in several villages along the East Coast Demerara and other locations.

Sources yesterday informed that in one case an Extension Officer was in receipt of a document that dictated that some fifty-five bags of paddy was being delivered to a farm, and was leaving the premises, but actually, the total was ninety-five bags that were actually leaving instead.

According to reports, the additional forty bags of paddy were sold to a ‘network member’ in Airy Hall Village, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

This publication was informed that this practice is ongoing, and that drivers will deliver paddy to several individuals along their route, who would have already paid for same to individuals engaged in the operations of the Burma Rice Research Station.

This newspaper yesterday spoke to a manager in the middle of the controversy at the rice research station yesterday. He refused to comment on the issue, but directed the reporter to the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) Deputy Manager, Allison Parker.

Parker via a Whatsapp conversation admitted that she had received complaints on the issue and that investigations into the matter were ongoing at the Burma Rice Research Station. She added that the company’s editors were already called in and are currently assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile sources have informed that managers at the entity were engaged in ‘ethnic discrimination’ making it obvious with allowing unqualified persons of a certain ethnic descent to be made permanent staffers, before the completion of their probationary period, while other unqualified staffers of varying ethnicity were sent off to make certain positions vacant for the favourites of managers at the entity.

One former employee related his experience of being the most qualified in a certain group of employees but was made to plant rice in the mud, which other unqualified persons were placed to work in the administrative position he was soliciting. Several employees working at the entity have affirmed the allegations of this employee as well.

Staffers at the entity refused to comment on this issue when they were contacted yesterday.