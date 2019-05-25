Latest update May 25th, 2019 12:59 AM

Craig and Saint Anne’s win in latest action of Primary Schools Windball Cricket

May 25, 2019 Sports 0

Action in the 22nd Annual End of School Year Primary Schools Windball Cricket Champions Trophy (Edward Cobenna Memorial) Lower East Bank Demerara zone Organised by Sports Officer A. Munroe continued with several matches during the past week.

The students gather for a photo before the start of the action.

Results in the latest matches show wins for Craig boys and girls and St. Anne’s boys.
In the matches played: Boys – Craig 108-3, Tevon Cummings 50, Orlando Goosarran 32, Ronaldo Singh 10. Remington Singh took 2 wickets for New Diamond who ended on 85-1, Rick Ramotar 46 and John West 31 when their overs ran out.
Saint Anne’s made 98-1 with Brandon Narine 44 and Renan Fernandes 36. Diamond replied with 89-2; Parshram Dass 40, C Phillips 14.
In the Girls department – Craig hit 112 -1; Tenesha McDonald 72 and Tenesha Evans 24. Diamond replied with 98-5; Sasha Ramlogan 20, Winette Spencer 14, Shellon Thomas14. Cristell King took 3 wickets for the winners.

