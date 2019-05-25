Chainsaw operator charged for fatal stabbing of wife

A chainsaw operator who was accused of stabbing his wife to death last week was yesterday remanded to prison after the murder charge was read to him.

Devanand Narine was not required to plead to the indictable charge which was read to him in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts by the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. The charge read that on May 16, last, at Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, he murdered Farida Khayum.

The defendant was represented by attorney-at-law Bernard Da Silva. He stated that his client is 50-years-old, a chainsaw operator and he is the father of two children.

According to the attorney, on the day in question, the defendant came home intoxicated. He stated that Narine came home to find a male visitor whom he suspected was a friend of the victim. He made an inquiry about the individual and allegedly met with resistance and violence.

The attorney added that his client was then attacked by the visitor and Narine’s stepsons. During the process, the stepsons allegedly forced a poisonous substance down his client’s throat.

Narine was later hospitalized for the poisoning and the injuries he sustained at the hands of his alleged attackers.

However, according to police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, the parties were at home when they got into an argument. This angered the defendant who went into the kitchen and armed himself with a knife.

He then returned to his wife and allegedly inflicted several stabs wounds about her body. As a result Khayum collapsed and died on the spot.

The matter was reported to the police and the defendant was taken to the Suddie hospital where he was under observation for suspected poisoning.

He was later charged for the present offence. Prosecutor Mansfield further mentioned that based on his facts of the allegation there was no mention of the male individual the attorney spoke of.

After listening to both sides, the magistrate remanded the defendant to prison and instructed that he return to court on June 18, 2019 at the Ann Regina Magistrates’ Courts.