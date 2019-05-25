Bus conductor remanded on rape charge

Latest update May 25th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 23-year-old bus conductor was yesterday remanded to prison by the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after she read him a charge in which he is accused of having sex with a woman without her consent.
Dorian Fredricks, the defendant in the matter, was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him. The matter was heard in camera. Members of the public and the media were asked to exit the courtroom.
It was alleged that between October 1, 2016 and October 31, 2016 at North Ruimveldt Georgetown, Fredricks engaged in sexual penetration with a woman without her consent. He was not allowed to plead to the charge as it was made indictable.
According to information, the parties are known to each other. During the period in question, Fredricks allegedly forced himself on the victim multiple times without her consent. The matter was reported Fredricks was later charged.
The matter was adjourned until May 29, 2019 where the defendant is expected to make his next court appearance. He was remanded to prison until that date.
