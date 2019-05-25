Latest update May 25th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bus conductor remanded on rape charge

May 25, 2019 News 0

A 23-year-old bus conductor was yesterday remanded to prison by the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after she read him a charge in which he is accused of having sex with a woman without her consent.

Dorian Fredricks

Dorian Fredricks, the defendant in the matter, was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him. The matter was heard in camera. Members of the public and the media were asked to exit the courtroom.
It was alleged that between October 1, 2016 and October 31, 2016 at North Ruimveldt Georgetown, Fredricks engaged in sexual penetration with a woman without her consent. He was not allowed to plead to the charge as it was made indictable.
According to information, the parties are known to each other. During the period in question, Fredricks allegedly forced himself on the victim multiple times without her consent. The matter was reported Fredricks was later charged.
The matter was adjourned until May 29, 2019 where the defendant is expected to make his next court appearance. He was remanded to prison until that date.

 

More in this category

Sports

Volleyball teams set to battle in NAMILCO 50th Anniversary competition in Berbice

Volleyball teams set to battle in NAMILCO 50th Anniversary...

May 25, 2019

Volleyball action returns to Berbice on Sunday when the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) in association with the National Milling Company of Guyana Inc. (NAMILCO) and the Rose hall Town Youth and...
Read More
Retired cricket administrator Sheik Ahmad appalled at Paul’s omission from Windies CWC squad

Retired cricket administrator Sheik Ahmad...

May 25, 2019

Craig and Saint Anne’s win in latest action of Primary Schools Windball Cricket

Craig and Saint Anne’s win in latest action of...

May 25, 2019

President Forde engages Brazilian Federation President in historic meeting Establishment of Development MoU discussed

President Forde engages Brazilian Federation...

May 25, 2019

Senior Table Tennis quartet begins quest for Pan-Am games qualification

Senior Table Tennis quartet begins quest for...

May 25, 2019

GT Motorsports says thank you to KFC Guyana

GT Motorsports says thank you to KFC Guyana

May 25, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Power can be intoxicating

    “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” A statement attributed to Lord Acton. This corruption... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019