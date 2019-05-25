ANNIVERSARY CONSIDERATIONS

By VIBERT PARVATAN

“Time is the most undefinable yet paradoxical of things; the past is gone, the future has not come, and the present becomes the past even while we attempt to defineit, and like the flash of the lightning at once exists and expires.”– Caleb Cotton

Anniversaries attract our attention and sometimes involvement. There are those associated with joy, happiness and celebrations.

On the other hand, there are some such as the death anniversary of a loved one, which takes us along memory lane — past activities, interactions and the sad moments of parting.

In our time frame, there is the past, the present and the future. We are often fairly comfortable with the past, because whatever may have been the good and the bad, there is that stamp of permanency, and the realities of that time which cannot be changed.

This leads us to accept the past and its experiences as a season, then with some objectivity, mixed emotions, and recognition of the seasonal changes, evolving with time, we try to understand the present.

In that process, persons may find strength and confidence based on experience, to face the future, cognizant of the fact that the timelessness of life and the elements of love, success and failure which are all uniquely linked to almost every aspect of our lives.

Attempts may be made to measure various episodes in our lives, and in so doing categorize each event with a sense of achievement, and sometimes disenchantment.

On the subject of TIME, Kahlil Gibran observed: “You would measure time the measureless and the immeasurable.

“You would adjust your conduct and even direct the course of your spirit according to hours and seasons.

“Of time you would make a stream upon whose bank you would sit and watch its flowing.Yet the timeless in you is aware of life’s timelessness,and knows that yesterday is but today’s memory and tomorrow is today’s dream.

“And that which sings and contemplates in you is still dwelling within the bounds of that first moment which scattered the stars into space.

“Who among you does not feel that his power to love is boundless?

“And yet, does not feel that very love, though boundless, encompassed within the centre of his being, and moving not from love thought to love thought, nor from love deeds to other love deeds?

“And is not time even as love is, undivided and spaceless?

“But if in your thought you must measure time into seasons, let each season encircle all the other seasons, and let today embrace the past with remembrance and the future longing.”

Our selective Measurement of time is sometimes paradoxical and the calibration may relate more to emotions with its mixture of joy and sorrow rather than the rising and the setting of the sun.

The harsh truth is that time like the tide waits on no one. Knowing that time lost will not be regained it behoves us to make the most of time which is precious.

Time spent by some political leaders of this land – beautiful Guyana, in confronting, fighting and belittling others to boost their own image, is a waste of time and energy.

It is time for them to show maturity.They should think rationally act purposefully and deal effectively with issues relating to the development of Guyana and the advancement of the People of this land – Guyana.

Looking at our lives and experiences, we find the changing scenes and seasons as in the case of a death anniversary, a wedding anniversary, a birth anniversary, all with its significance, linking times and seasons flowing from one to another.

On a nation’s Independence anniversary, the citizens must look at the big picture, not just at ourselves as individuals, but as a people, and as a nation.

May 26th is a significant date for all Guyanese. Guyana gained its Independence on that date in 1966.

National slogans exist for many countries:-

“Freedom, equality and liberty;”

“In God weTrust”

“God and My Right”

“One People, One Nation, One

Destiny.”

All highlighting values and national consciousness.

Like any developing country, especially a young nation, there are signs of both achievements and shortcomings. The challenge for every Guyanese is to work together, removing barriers which separate and alienate people. To recognize how much, we share in common as a people, knowing that success, prosperity and happiness of its people are dependent not only on the administration but on all of us, we have a contribution to make.

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY!

IT IS A TIME FOR REFLECTION, CELEBRATION AND PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE.