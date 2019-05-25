60 schools set to participate in 53rd Independence Anniversary celebration

Almost 60 schools will participate in Guyana’s Independence Anniversary celebration according to Coordinator of the Independence activities Andrew Tyndall.

He made this announcement at a recent press conference hosted by the Department of Social Cohesion, in the Ministry of the Presidency. He added that separate Independence parades and cultural presentations set to be held in Region One, Two, Seven and Nine.

Tyndall noted that the Government is co-coordinating a massive student participation for the event, engaging youths since the entire programme will be spearheaded by youths unlike previous years. He said the objective is to have more youth involvement at the national stage.

He said the event will serve as a forum that allows youth to take rein of the country’s 53rd Independence celebration.

According to Tyndall, this will help young people to create a sense of nationalism and patriotism to assist in the development of Guyana. Some five thousand students from Regions Three, Four, Six and Ten will take centre stage in the parade, choral and cultural presentations, according to Tyndall.

Training for the youths is made possible by all military organizations customarily tasked with executing the event; this has been going exceedingly well according to Tyndall.

For the first time, there will be a youth marching band inclusive of one hundred and fifty members drawn from Region 4, 6 and 10, further accentuated with a choir of five hundred students, from which there is hope that a National School Choir will be eventually developed.

As stated by Tyndall, this initiative is a progressive move for youth involvement and the development of music. The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is said to be very involved in the training process to prepare the youths.

This year’s celebration will also see a lineup of very talented local artistes in the likes of Jumo Primo, Michelle’ Big Red’ King, Steven Ramphal, Melissa’ Vanilla’ Roberts, Brandon Harding, and others that will perform at the Stabroek Market Square today.