US Chapter of Guyana Ex-Athletic and Friends group calls on First Lady

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, yesterday morning received a courtesy call from members of the Guyana Ex-Athletic and Friends Incorporation (GEFI), United States Chapter.

Members of the Guyana Ex-Athletic and Friends Incorporation (GEFI), United States Chapter pictured with First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger.

The group was accompanied by Coordinator of the Independence Championship and Road Race, Assistant Superintendent, Sheryl Hermonstine.

Members of the Guyana Ex-Athletic and Friends Incorporation (GEFI), United States Chapter in discussion with First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger.

The GEFI is the coordinating body of the Guyana Independence 5K and 10K Road Races which will be held on Sunday, May 26 at the Guyana National Sports Complex (GNSC), Carifesta Avenue from 06:00hrs.

 

