Third Annual Independence 5K Road Race – Kenyan Mbihia arrives

The Guyana Committee of Service (GCOS) in collaboration with the Rising Stars Athletics Club (RSAC) will be hosting the Third Annual Independence 5K road race on Monday next, beginning and finishing at the National Park.

Over $800,000 in cash and prizes will be up for grabs with categories from Under-10 to Masters. In a bid to increase the competitiveness of the event, the GCOS has invited seasoned Kenyan athlete, Godffrey Mbihia to participate in the event and yesterday, the athlete who is very keen to take on the locals arrived in Guyana.

Mbihia, who has experience competing in Europe and North America, was in the Twin Island Republic of Trinidad & Tobago where he won the C to C 5K race last weekend. During a press brief yesterday afternoon at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Shivnarine Chanderpaul Drive, Mbihia along with representatives of the GCOS were on hand to give the media updates on the event.

Mbihia shared in his unique Kenyan accent that, “I have been running the entire Caribbean but I have never been here. I am happy to be here, I did well in the C to C Marathon in Trinidad so I am happy and confident. In sports anything can happen but I am always positive. I am here to win but only the best will win.”

According to GCOS Committee Member, Leslie Black A.A., Mbihia will also be holding training sessions with local middle and long distance athletes in a bid to help them improve their current level.

The event, sanctioned by the Amateur Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), will begin in the National Park, proceed into Thomas Lands, East into Vlissengen Road before turning left into Carifesta Avenue, left into Camp Street, left into Thomas Lands into the National Park for the finish at the Children’s Monument.

The event is sponsored by E-Networks, Ministry of the Presidency, Office of the Prime Minister, Guyana Committee of Service, Guybisco and Ken Phillips (Antartic Maintenance).