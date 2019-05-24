Police probe death of teenage girl run over by car – Reputed husband, 42, in custody

Police are investigating the death of a teenage girl who was run over by a car on Wednesday, around 22:30 hrs, on the Railroad Embankment at Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is 18-year-old Kareema Mary Cholmondeley, of Lot 10 BB GEC Scheme Hugh, Ghanie Park, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara.

According to the driver of motorcar PJJ 5884, he was proceeding west along the southern side of the railroad, when he noticed a male pushing a bicycle on the same side of the road.

He stated that when he was about to pass the man, he saw someone lying on the roadway, and the distance between the car and the person lying on the road was so short that it was too late to react, and the vehicle ran over the teen.

She was picked up in an unconscious state and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The teenager’s 42-year-old reputed husband told the police in a statement that he and his now deceased wife were having an argument when she threw herself onto the roadway moments before the car ran over her.

Both the husband and the driver are in police custody assisting with the ongoing investigation. According to the police, the driver passed a breathalyzer test.