Philippine ambassador presents credentials to President Granger

Latest update May 24th, 2019 12:59 AM
President David Granger accepted the credentials of the Ambassador of The Philippines to Guyana, Marichu Mauro, on Wednesday at the Ministry of the Presidency.
The envoy told the President that she is excited to work on enhancing over a decade of diplomatic relations between the two countries. She indicated interests by the country she represents, to invest in Guyana’s sugar and energy sectors, noting that she is impressed by the country’s hydroelectric technology.
Mauro said that there are over 100 Philippine citizens working in Guyana, including doctors, nurses and engineers, and thanked the government of Guyana for its hospitality.
She gave honourable mention to Maniram Prashad, the Honorary Consul of Guyana to the Philippines, and extended the well wishes of the Philippine President, Rodrigo Duterte, for President Granger’s health.
The President related that Guyana has benefitted from The Philippines in the areas of education forestry and health, and that he hopes to see more cooperation with regards to agriculture, commerce and fisheries.
“Guyana and the Philippines have founded their relations on the bases of mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, mutual non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, cooperation for mutual benefit, respect for treaties and international law, and the maintenance of regional peace and security,” the President told Ambassador Mauro.
“Guyana welcomes the opportunity to develop our bilateral and multilateral relations further, and anticipates the strengthening of our relations during your tenure as non-resident Ambassador.”
Ambassador Mauro started out in this line of work at the Economic Diplomacy Unit of the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs in 1996. She has served in many capacities, including those in which she worked on relations between her country and Bahrain, the Middle East, Africa, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, the European Union, Brazil, Colombia, Suriname, and Venezuela.
