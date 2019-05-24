Miner slain after going to woman’s aid

Latest update May 24th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 24-year-old miner was stabbed to death at around 01:30 a.m. yesterday at a shop located at Takutu Landing, Puruni Road, Mazaruni River.
Police said that Eric Nurse, of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, was stabbed in the back by another miner, after he came to the aid of a woman who the suspect was accosting.
Kaieteur News understands that Nurse and the 37-year-old suspect were drinking at the shop, but the other man then went into the living quarters of a woman who works at the establishment.
The woman and the miner got into an argument and Nurse then pulled the miner out of the woman’s room.
Shortly after, the woman heard a commotion outside, and upon checking, saw Nurse lying motionless on the ground. He had been stabbed in the back.
Police said that the suspect has been arrested and the murder weapon retrieved.
May 24, 2019Related
May 24, 2019
May 24, 2019
May 24, 2019
May 24, 2019
May 24, 2019
Any academic or political observer who attempts to compare the honesty of David Granger with Presidents Hoyte, Cheddi Jagan,... more
“Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” A statement attributed to Lord Acton. This corruption... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Readers of this commentary, particularly those in small countries, might wonder why they should be... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]