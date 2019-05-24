Miner slain after going to woman’s aid

A 24-year-old miner was stabbed to death at around 01:30 a.m. yesterday at a shop located at Takutu Landing, Puruni Road, Mazaruni River.

Police said that Eric Nurse, of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, was stabbed in the back by another miner, after he came to the aid of a woman who the suspect was accosting.

Kaieteur News understands that Nurse and the 37-year-old suspect were drinking at the shop, but the other man then went into the living quarters of a woman who works at the establishment.

The woman and the miner got into an argument and Nurse then pulled the miner out of the woman’s room.

Shortly after, the woman heard a commotion outside, and upon checking, saw Nurse lying motionless on the ground. He had been stabbed in the back.

Police said that the suspect has been arrested and the murder weapon retrieved.