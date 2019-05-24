Miner murdered, body dumped in pit latrine – three held

Latest update May 24th, 2019 12:59 AM
Police have detained three suspects in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old miner, whose body was found in a pit latrine near Barama, North West District, on Wednesday.
Darwin David, the victim, is believed to have been slain two Fridays ago.
According to reports, David was drinking with other miners at a shop when he accused one of the men of attempting to rob him. When David eventually left, the man he had accused reportedly followed him and stabbed him to death.
The killer then dumped the young man’s body in a pit latrine.
David’s corpse was found on Wednesday, and police, acting on information, arrested three associates of the slain miner.
The men have reportedly provided the police with details about the crime.
May 24, 2019Related
May 24, 2019
May 24, 2019
May 24, 2019
May 24, 2019
May 24, 2019
Any academic or political observer who attempts to compare the honesty of David Granger with Presidents Hoyte, Cheddi Jagan,... more
“Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” A statement attributed to Lord Acton. This corruption... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Readers of this commentary, particularly those in small countries, might wonder why they should be... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]