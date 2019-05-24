Miner murdered, body dumped in pit latrine – three held

Police have detained three suspects in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old miner, whose body was found in a pit latrine near Barama, North West District, on Wednesday.

Darwin David, the victim, is believed to have been slain two Fridays ago.

According to reports, David was drinking with other miners at a shop when he accused one of the men of attempting to rob him. When David eventually left, the man he had accused reportedly followed him and stabbed him to death.

The killer then dumped the young man’s body in a pit latrine.

David’s corpse was found on Wednesday, and police, acting on information, arrested three associates of the slain miner.

The men have reportedly provided the police with details about the crime.