E’bo youths speak out against mental illness

The Pan American Health Organization [PAHO] in 2017 recognised suicide and other mental illnesses, to be the lead

ing cause of death amongst young Guyanese. On Wednesday, last, youths on the Essequibo Coast had an opportunity to speak out against Mental Illnesses as they participated in a Prepare Speech Competition, entitled, ‘Mental Health Matters.’

The competition was organised and coordinated by the Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, Culture Youth and Sport, in commemoration of Youth Week 2019. Eight learning institutions participated in the event, which was hosted at the Essequibo Technical Institute [ETI].

Participating were students from Charity Secondary, 8th of May Secondary, Cotton Field Secondary, Aurora Secondary, Johanna Cecelia Secondary, Abrams Zuil Secondary, Anna Regina Secondary and the Essequibo Technical Institute (ETI).

Principal of ETI, Mr. Rawle Pearce said during his introductory speech that, “poor mental health will negatively impact the social and psychological construct of our country”. The principal

added that, “Mental health issues must be tackled head-on by all parties, including Government, private individuals, non-governmental organisations [NGOs] and religious organisations, if we were to eradicate the devastating effect of mental health”.

Representative of the Ministry of the Presidency, Youth Department, Ms. Adeti De Jesus said that the focus this year in observance of National Youth Week, is predominantly on Mental Health and Youth Empowerment. She said that Youth Week 2019 commenced with a rally, concert and exhibition in Region Six. The Speech Presentation in Region Two, she said, was a continuation of what was started in Region Six.

“Region Two was selected, because the World Health Organization [WHO] 2018 reports recorded that most of the incidents with regards to the suicide rate were from Region Two. Twenty four of every one hundred persons who died, died as a result of suicide. This is a disturbing reality that we must address; this is a critical issue.”

At the end of the Competition, Anna Regina Secondary was rewarded with a trophy and an electronic tablet, for having the best female presenter. Johanna Cecelia Secondary received a similar prize for having the best male presenter. Essequibo Technical Institute collected a prize for having the overall best presenter.