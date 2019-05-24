Cop with conflicting evidence causes delay in Daby trial

Superintendent Gary McAllister, the officer who gave conflicting evidence to the court in the matter of businesswoman Maryann Daby, who is accusedMaryann Daby of attempting to kill a police rank, has yet again caused the matter to be held off.

Yesterday when the matter was called in the courtroom of Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, the officer was not present in court. As a result, an arrest warrant was issued for him to be present in court to continue giving evidence.

However, Superintendent McAllister later on in the day showed up and as such the arrest warrant was recalled by the magistrate.

From the evidence that the witness had presented to the court, it appeared that ammunition lodged at the Brickdam Police Station in relation to the case were allegedly switched or misplaced.

In his testimony, McAllister said that he brought one evidence bag from Brickdam Police Station marked GM 35AD2018 with one .32 Beretta pistol marked daa535775 with a magazine, along with four live .32 ammunition and two .32 spent shells.

Moreover, on another occasion, when the Superintendent showed up to tender the evidence as part of the prosecution’s case, he told the court that he uplifted the evidence bag with a magazine, four live rounds, and two .22 spent shells.

The variance caused the matter to be adjourned so that clarity could be sought and reported to the court.

A few months ago, Police Constable John Holder was charged and released on $300,000 bail for willfully attempting to pervert the course of justice in relation to this matter. The constable is the key witness. He was not required to plead to the charge which stated that between August 10 and October 2, 2018, at Georgetown, he willfully attempted to pervert the course of justice by deviating from his statement dated May 13, 2018.

According to information, during the investigation Holder gave several statements in relation to the matter. Sometime later, he deviated from his statement and told the court that a top ranking officer instructed him to change his statement to support that of his colleague.

Daby, 25, of 127 D’Aguiar Park, Houston, Georgetown, was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on May 13, last, at Albert Street, Thomas Lands, Georgetown, with intent to commit murder, she attempted to discharge a loaded firearm at Police Constable Christopher Kissoon. She is currently out on $750,000 bail.

It is also alleged that on May 13, last at Albert Street, Thomas Lands, Georgetown, she had a .32 pistol in her possession when she was not the holder of a firearm licence enforced at the time.

It was further alleged that on the same day, she had six live rounds of .32 ammunitions in her possession, when she was not the holder of a firearm licence enforced at the time.

She denied the charges after they were read to her. She is being represented by Attorney-at-law Mark Waldron.

According to reports, on the day in question, Daby and her friends were at the Georgetown Motor Racing and Sports Club. Constable Kissoon, who was off-duty and was at the Club at the time, reportedly heard what appeared to be gunshots.While checking for the source of the gunfire, he reportedly saw Daby firing rounds into the air. He said that he confronted her. Daby then allegedly pointed a firearm to the officer’s head and pulled the trigger.