Body in trench… Female taxi was strangled, suffered blunt trauma to head

Police are still to apprehend the killers of taxi driver Jennifer Bipat, even as a post mortem conducted yesterday provided clues to her demise.
Crime Chief Lyndon Alves told Kaieteur News that the 48-year-old was strangled and also suffered blunt trauma to the head. But it appears that investigators have few leads to the identity of her killer. They are also said to be examining various motives, aside from robbery.
Bipat, who worked with a Goed Fortuin, West Coast Demerara taxi service, reportedly left her workplace at around 16:00 hrs on Saturday, after receiving a call. She failed to return to her home at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, and relatives reported her missing.
Her body was found at around 09:00 hrs on Sunday in a trench in La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.
Her vehicle, a Toyota Premio, PXX 4114, was missing.
