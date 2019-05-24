Black Bush bandits died from shock and haemorrhage due to gunshot wounds

A post mortem examination conducted on the bodies of the three bandits who were killed in the Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder backlands on

Sunday, by ranks of ‘B’ Division, has revealed that the trio died from shock and haemorrhage, with Ramnarine ‘Andrew’ Jagmohan and Kelvin ‘Kelly’ Shivgobin receiving multiple gunshot wounds and the third, Sewchand Seelall, a single gunshot injury.

The autopsies were conducted by Government Pathologist Dr. Vivekanand Bridgemohan at the Port Mourant Hospital yesterday morning.

On Sunday, just around 15:30 hrs, ranks lead by Senior Superintendent Wayne DeHearte, who is currently in charge of No.2 Sub-division (Borlam-Siparuta) made their way to the backlands of Mibicuri South (near the bridge connecting Mibicuri and Johanna) after receiving information that there were three strange persons lurking in the said location.

The ranks, as they approached the location were reportedly met with a hail of gunfire from the three men. Gunfire was returned, and the exchange carried on for a little over five minutes.

When the shooting ceased, the bloodied bodies of the three men were reportedly found in the swampy area. Four weapons were also discovered lying beside the men, along with three haversacks.

While their bodies were being transported out, residents had already gathered at the bridge to catch a glimpse of the individuals who were terrorising residents in Black Bush Polder and on the Corentyne. The bodies were taken to the Port Mourant Hospital for official pronouncement of death.

A search of the haversacks saw the discovery of 263 live rounds of ammunition, over $600,000 in local, TT and EURO currency, several pieces of gold and silver jewellery, and cellphones, among other items. The four firearms included an AR-15 rifle and a revolver. Ballistic test results confirmed that the AR-15 and the revolver were the same guns used in the Albion Z-One Chinese Supermarket robbery.

There were several other robberies committed along the Corentyne prior to their deaths, and it is b

elieved that the now dead trio was among a gang that carried out those attacks. In many of the robberies, victims reported seeing five masked men. It was also reported by this publication that the now dead men, were persons with criminal records.

Police had issued a wanted bulletin for Shivgobin for a double murder at Bush Lot Village, Corentyne, Berbice, where the Samaroo brothers were shot and killed during a robbery on their home. Seelall was charged and later released on a robbery under arms charge in 2015.

After his release, he lived in Bush Lot Village, but moved to Black Bush Polder after the Samaroo brothers were killed. Police sources told Kaieteur News that he may have a part of the gang that murdered the brothers. Jagmohan served time in prison for the murder of Hampshire businessman Devendra ‘Dave’ Deodat, he was killed during a robbery at his home in October 2013.