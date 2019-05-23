Wismar man dies after vigilante justice -don’t take the law into your own hands- police commander warns

Latest update May 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Commander of E Division, Linden Lord, has issued a strong warning to Lindeners to desist from taking the law into their “own hands” and meting out vigilante justice.

Leonard Moriah, after he was captured and beaten Tuesday morning.

Lord issued the warning, following the death of a Wismar resident, Leonard Moriah, who succumbed to injuries he sustained, following a thrashing he received from irate residents of Block 22. He was caught during the execution of a robbery early Tuesday morning.
The 37-year-old resident of Silvertown, Wismar, Linden, was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he died late Tuesday afternoon.
“We’re appealing to residents to let the police do their work and not resort to this kind of behaviour…You should not take the law into your own hands,” Lord admonished.
Moriah was described by some persons as a “career criminal”, who was in and out of jail.
He was known by the aliases, “Cat, Kitten and Goat”.
According to a woman, people started calling Moriah, “Goat”, after he stole a goat, from a Wismar resident.
Moriah was a few years ago, placed before the courts on armed robbery charges, and for being in possession of a firearm.
According to Police sources, Moriah was handed over to the police following this recent incident, nursing a gunshot wound to his left knee.
It was claimed, that the man was accidentally shot, during a shuffle, with one of his victims. Following the incident, he was taken to the LHC where he was treated and discharged.
He was subsequently taken into police custody, but was however returned to the hospital, after he started crying out for pains.
Moriah had reportedly broken into the home of a Block 22 family, early Tuesday morning and stole two small speaker boxes valued some $13,000, and an Acer laptop valued$120,000, among other items.
He was caught, while trying to remove other articles from the home, and soundly beaten by residents in the area.

  • Power can be intoxicating

    “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” A statement attributed to Lord Acton. This corruption... more

