Wanted man opens fire on E’bo police

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force, G’ Division, came under fire yesterday afternoon after a failed attempt to apprehend a wanted man.

Some time around 13:15.hrs yesterday, ranks ventured into the Onderneeming backlands, Region Two, in an attempt to apprehend Leroy Price, 25, the man who escaped from police custody more than a year ago.

It is believed that when Price, who was armed, saw the police approaching, he opened fire and made good his escape, despite police returning fire.

This publication understands that Price is wanted for a number of offenses committed in the Onderneeming Sandpit community.

A number of residents have confirmed that the man has been seen multiple times in Onderneeming backland, where he resides with a female.

Based on reports, the man was arrested and arraigned before the court, but escaped custody from the Suddie Police Station on March 03rd, 2018.

According to police reports, the escapee was remanded to prison having been charged with simple larceny and three other offences.

In 2017, the escapee poisoned multiple water tanks of an Onderneeming family, before attempting to set their house alight.

It is believed that the man damaged a number of crops on an Onderneeming farm, which belongs to a farmer from Adventure on the Essequibo Coast.

Residents are urging police to continue to pursue the criminal, since he poses a serious threat to the community.