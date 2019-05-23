Latest update May 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Two Day Arts & Craft Market Opens at Main Street

May 23, 2019

The annual Arts & Craft Market hosted by the Ministry of Social Cohesion opened yesterday at Main Street. It is slated for two days.

Some African Colors available at DC Sewing Style
Am2

This event brings together Guyanese artists to showcase their talent as they are patronized by both locals and foreigners.
The objectives are basically to give opportunities to showcase local talent and use of local materials as well as to encourage packaging and branding.
A number of booths have been set up along the thoroughfare.

Chai (Tea) on display at Natural Choice Booth

Steven McKenzie an artist, sculptor and potter said he has been in the business since around 1996. “This is how I eat” he said.McKenzie majored in ceramics and minored in painting at ER Burrowes School of Art and then went unto the University of Guyana to continue his studies. He graduated with distinctions from both institutions.

Locally mad Jewellery on Display

The Arts & Craft market gives him an opportunity to attract new customers and expand his business.
Patricia Ramphal specializes in the production of local, natural Chai (Tea) that are a variety of local herbs combined. She said the leaves used to make her tea, are locally grown in Enmore.
She recently added a line of scented oils to her business. Currently she has 10 fragrances.
Shawnette DaCosta has been making crocheted clothing since she was 14 but established her business during the last two years.
All participants were pleased that they were getting the opportunity not only to expand and showcase but to share ideas on how to expand their line of products.

 

 

 

Caption: A youngster trying on his Dashiki
Am6
Caption: A section from the Arts and Craft market

New 2019