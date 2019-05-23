Some stink mud stick pun Basil

Latest update May 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
May 23, 2019 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Once you pelt mud some must stick. Jagdeo and he people pelt a lot of mud at Basil de Willie and some stick. And is not mud that smell good. Is mud that mix up wid nuff thing that people don’t even touch if dem can help it.
Dem boys use to warn Basil de Willie about trying to look like a rock star. He mek sure he don’t have no grey hair; he mustache black and he clothes fancy. Jagdeo and he boys see that and it wasn’t hard fuh dem to come up wid de idea that Basil de Willie got he head full of sex.
De next thing dem boys know is dem accuse him of sexual misconduct in office. When people hear that dem gun believe that de man doing things in he office but is nothing of de sort.
As dem boys seh, mud does stick. Somebody send de letter to Soulja Bai although dem boys believe he been trolling Facebook. From de time he see de letter he tell Basil de Willie to answer de claims in writing.
He still waiting but fuh sure as dem old people seh, you can mek joke wid de wuk but don’t mek joke wid de boss.
De thing is that de more outlandish a story sound is de more people does run to believe it. Is de same people did report how Soulja Bai build a mansion in three months. De one-time bishop claim how de house is a state of de art building. He never describe Jagdeo own.
But is strange how de people who write de letter and did not sign it begging people not to contact anybody to find out if de letter is true. Is only Soulja Bai asking Basil de Willie if is true.
Talk half and see who gun pelt back.
