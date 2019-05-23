Slain Black Bush Polder gang… Ballistic tests link rifle, revolver to Chinese supermarket robbery

Two of the firearm that police retrieved from slain Black Bush Polder bandits Ramnarine Jagmohan, Sewchand Sewlall and Kelvin Shivgobin, were used in a recent robbery at Berbice.

This was disclosed by Crime Chief Lynden Alves, who said that ballistic tests linked the rifle and a revolver to the attack on a Chinese supermarket and the shooting of a police vehicle.

That attack was carried out earlier this month at the Z-One Chinese Supermarket at Albion Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The bandits, reportedly armed with an AR-16 rifle and an automatic pistol, had also shot at a police vehicle after ranks came on the scene.

Ramnarine Jagmohan, Sewchand Sewlall, called One Eye Pappy, and Kelvin ‘Kelly’ Shivgobin were slain last Sunday during a shootout with police at Joanna, Black Bush Polder.

An AR-15 rifle, a pistol, two revolvers, three magazines, 253 live rounds and seven spent shells were found in close proximity to the men. The three haversacks, when searched, contained two gold chains, four gold earrings, two gold rings, a silver band, a gold band, a silver pendant, $609,330 Guyana currency, $50 EURO, $5 TT, two bullet-proof vests, five cellular phones, a solar charger, a crowbar, knife, cutlass, 200 grams of cannabis and other items.

All the men were known to the authorities and were wanted for various crimes.

Ramnarine Jagmohan was recently freed on a murder charge. He and his brother, Neshan Jagmohan were charged for the murder of businessman Davindra Deodat, called ‘Dave’, of Hampshire Squatting Area, Corentyne on October 7, 2013.

Neshan was killed in jail.

Seegobin was earlier discharged from jail following a trial for the murder of businessman, Patrick Mohabir, 42, of Lot 9 Belvedere Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

He was a neighbour of the businessman and was also positively identified in an Identification parade.

He was accused of committing that act on January 6, 2016. The matter was discharged at the end of a preliminary inquiry, but the DPP had given instructions that Mohabir be rearrested and committed to stand trial for murder in the High Court.

He was never arrested, since he was on the run. He was also wanted for the murder of the Samaroo brothers from Bush lot Village, Corentyne which occurred on Old Years Night 2018.

Sewlall was wanted for the murder of the Samaroo brothers on Old Year’s night 2015.

Police believe that the gang was linked to the recent spate of brazen attacks in several Berbice communities.