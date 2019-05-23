Resuscitated ECD Executive PTA to help bolster Region Four performance

A number of challenges faced by East Coast Demerara schools are likely to be reduced with the recent resuscitation of an Executive Par

ent Teacher Association [PTA].Expressing optimism in this regard was acting Regional Education Officer [REdO], Ms. Tiffany Harvey, who heads the Region Four Department of Education.The recent move to resuscitate the PTA executive body, which included representatives from PTAs across the East Coast corridor, comes as part of the Department’s continued drive to build capacity as efforts are trained towards the development of students.“Among those elected for the executive are the presidents and secretaries from the various schools along the East Coast,” said Harvey.Prior to its resuscitation, the body had a presence on both the East Coast and East Bank of Demerara which helped to aid in the effective execution of issues and concerns facing schools. However, the body became defunct some five years ago, noted Harvey, who said that she embraced the resuscitation move ever since she assumed the position of REdO.The PTA body, which Harvey recognised as one having significant benefits to the school system, was resuscitated on Friday after elections were held in the Department’s boardroom at Triumph, East Coast Demerara.Harvey said that the schools involved have all expressed excitement over the initiative, even as she shared her firm belief that it will help in creating and crafting a culture where every stakeholder feels inclusive in what is taking place.She said, too, that the PTA body would be able to inculcate various methods and systems, thus supporting the respective schools in enhancing its environment for all to learn.Harvey said that although there were discussions of resuscitating the body earlier it was only recently, after frank and open discussions with several of the schools, that a decision was made to forge ahead with the initiative.She said that 76 schools along the East Coast were invited to participate in the resuscitation and holding of elections. However, despite some executives of a few schools were absent, the turnout was heartening, as it was clear that the various schools wanted to support and endorsed.The REdO said that she is happy that parents and other stakeholders are realising that education requires the support and participation of all if educators are going to succeed at effectively and efficiently educating the nation’s children.“Too many times it is felt that the teachers can do everything or they [teachers] should do everything when in fact teaching requires more than just a teacher standing in front of a classroom.The PTA plays an integral role in the process and we have found that at schools where there is a vibrant and successful PTA then the students are performing very well because it means that all stakeholders are playing a part in the process,” the acting REdO said.Having been elected, the PTA body, she explained, will serve for a two-year period. According to Harvey, too, her department has already committed to providing any needed support to ensure that the body works with efficacy. She noted too that she is also very happy that all the schools involved have reinforced their support.Even as she boasted of the latest development in the Education Department, Harvey shared her expectation that it will help foster a conducive environment which will further propel education within the region.Harvey also disclosed that plans are in the making for another executive body for the East Bank Demerara corridor as soon as next week. “We also intend to do some courses and some refreshers so that they can better understand their roles and functions,” REdO Harvey said.She further noted that her intention for both the East Coast and East Bank of Demerara is that they would remain very active as she foresees the executive bodies playing a crucial role in advancing education within the region.She went on to disclose that once the East Bank executive is elected there will be another election to elect a regional PTA body which will represent the entire region. She stressed too, that a number of stakeholders would be invited to forge relationships with her department as they seek to advance the work and objectives of the Department.“We want to engage the police, we want to engage the hospital, we want to engage as many stakeholders as possible to enhance the delivery of education in Region Four, and I firmly believe that with the PTA body on board we can get it done,” Harvey asserted.Those elected to serve are Charles Greaves of St Pius Primary, President; Deonarine Dutt of LBI Primary, Vice President and elected to serve as Secretary is June Roberts of Buxton Secondary with Owen Goeridge of Montrose Primary being elected the Treasurer and David Chung of Hope Secondary, the Assistant Secretary/Treasurer. The Committee members are Endar Singh of Annandale Primary; Wanda Bacchus of New Friendship Nursery; Elwin Orford of LBI Secondary; Winfred Collins of Presidents College and Ricky Joseph of Golden Grove Secondary.