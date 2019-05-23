Latest update May 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

REO locks AFC councilor in office

May 23, 2019

There appears to be increased friction between the Regional Executive Officer [REO] of Region Two, Denis Jaikaran, and Councilor of

Locked up: Naith Ram

the Alliance for Change [AFC], Naith Ram.
Just last week Tuesday, the RDC statutory meeting was adjourned after talks between the councilor and the REO, Clerk of the RDC, spiraled out of control.
Yesterday the councilor was locked in his office, located in the RDC compound, allegedly by the Regional Executive Officer.
Kaieteur News understands that Naith Ram occupies an office in the RDC compound, as the Regional Agriculture Coordinator, employed under the Ministry of the Presidency.
When this publication arrived on the Scene yesterday, Naith Ram was still locked in his office after an hour. The man was eventually released from the locked office, only after ranks from the Guyana Police Force showed up.
“When I arrived here I saw staff moving furniture’s from inside the office. The REO saw me sitting in a corner… He said ‘Naith Ram you gotta leave this office.’ He did say he assigned another office to me but I did not receive any key for that office,” Naith Ram said.

REO: Denis Jaikaran

Naith Ram told this publication that he believes the REO’s actions against him are somewhat vindictive. He added, “This basically stemmed from what transpired at the RDC meeting and it shows vindictiveness.”
The Prime Minister’s Representative, Karan Chand, who also represents the AFC, said that he is in total disagreement with the REO’s course of action. Another councilor who also represents the AFC said, “What disappoint me is that we are a coalition and we didn’t expect this behaviour from the REO.
“This is telling us that we should down tools as AFC councilors in the Region.”
When contacted for a comment, REO Jaikaran explained that the building which the councilor’s office occupies is currently being renovated.
He said that the councilor was informed and reassigned to an office almost two weeks ago, in an effort to facilitate the renovations.
When asked why the doors were padlocked yesterday, Jaikaran said, “The door was locked in an effort to secure items stored in there by the accounts department due to the renovation. He was asked several times to remove, as a result of rehabilitation work and safety for our workers will always be a priority.”
As the clash between the REO and AFC representatives continues to heighten, no one is sure what this will mean for the APNU/AFC Coalition Government in Region Two.

 

 

 

 

