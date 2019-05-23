Latest update May 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

President still to declare assets to integrity commission

President David Granger has not yet declared his assets to the Integrity Commission. He told reporters this at the Ministry of the Presidency’s ShivChanderpaul Drive office.

President David Granger

“I have not submitted all of my declarations. [The documents] are taking some time. But I am in touch with (the commission). The commission has heard from me.”
The President said that he has had some challenges over the period leading down to the annual deadline of June 30 for officials to declare their assets, but he has assured that he is working on it.
He noted that the commission is aware of his interest in ensuring that they’re submitted as quickly as possible.
The President had traveled to Cuba frequently for treatment for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a cancer of the blood. He only lately returned to Guyana, with a warning from his medical team not to take on too much strenuous work.
The integrity commission had noted that over a hundred officials have failed to declare their assets, and the President indicated his concern.
Public officers listed under the Integrity Commission Act have to disclose their financial assets and liabilities on or before June 30, each year.
“As far as the Cabinet is concerned the general opinion or general rule is that we should all comply. So, it’s just a matter of time. Some of the details, I think, may have taken some Members time, but I cannot say if all of them are compliant… but that is the policy of the Cabinet, that every Minister should comply.”
The entities targeted for scrutiny in a recent publication in the official gazette, by the commission, include the Bureau of Statistics; the Burrowes School of Art; Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation; Cyril Potter College of Education; Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation; Dependent Pension Fund; Environmental Protection Agency; Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation; Guyana Civil Aviation Authority; Guyana Gold Board; Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission; Guyana Livestock Development Authority and the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority.

 

 

