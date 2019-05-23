Packed weekend ahead for Athletics

While others may celebrate Guyana’s Independence with song and dance, Guyana’s athletes will be able to celebrate on the track with a series of events for the Independence Season.

The Amateur Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) in collaboration with the Ex-Athletes and Friends Association (EAFA) will be running off three track events over the course of Saturday May 25 and Sunday, May 26.

On Saturday Morning, a Plaisance/ Sparendaam one-mile race will be hosted for children within the area. Later in the afternoon at 5pm, the 5K/10K race will trot off at 06:00hrs. The route will go from the GNS Ground on Carifesta Avenue to the University of Guyana before returning to the start line for the finish.

When the sun begins to set on Sunday, the athletes will head to the National Track and Field Center (NTFC), Leonora on West Coast Demerara for the relay festival.

Organizer Kenrick Smith disclosed some additions that will be made for the second edition of the relay event.

“This year we’re trying to make it more exciting by adding two events and that is the SMR and the BMR. The SMR is a sprint medley relay which consists of four legs that is two 100M, a 200M and a 400M. The BMR, which is a mixed medley relay, also consists of four legs and we have the 1200M, a 400M, an 800M and a 1600M,” Smith noted.

Citing the reason for the BMR relay, Smith explained that the organizers wanted to give the middle and long distance athlete an opportunity to shine in the relay format which is often lined to sprint alone.

Sixteen events are currently on the relay programme with 13 local clubs already registered. As it relates to the one-mile event, athletes under-8 will run a 400M race, while from 9-18 years will be required to run the mile.

The athletes will be given much incentive to bring home the gold medals as the EAFA disclosed some of the prizes.

A total of 14 tablets, 8 bicycles and 65 pairs of running shoes are up for grabs, while the male and female winners of 5K/ 10K road race will pocket $50,000 each.

AAG President Aubrey Hutson, expressed his gratitude to the organizers, while stating that they should take credit for the successes of Guyanese athletes.

“The evidence of your work is reflected in what we’re doing internationally. I’m saying that the medals that we earn at CARIFTA and the performances that we’ve been having internationally, comes directly from a collaborative effort. Every one of us here have a part to play and the initiative of these events is one such good thing that is happening in track and field and it is being manifested in the results we’re getting. So thanks a whole lot,” Hutson stated.