Ocean mapping should be done consistently–British High Commissioner

British High Commissioner, Greg Quinn, has urged that ocean mapping be done consistently. “Going forward, work will have to be undertaken to map the constant changes which happen in a dynamic environment such as the ocean.”

This was related yesterday at the Harbour Master’s Boathouse when the Guyana Maritime Administration (MARAD), received a donation of $68M in equipment from the United Kingdom’s Hydrographic Office. Among the equipment is a multi-beam echo-sounder that will be installed on the MT Aruka.

The donation of the equipment will help Guyana to uphold its commitment towards United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), SDG 14 which aims to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development.

He explained that efficient nautical navigation and related marine activities such as scientific research, security and defense and environmental protection are some of the areas that would stand to benefit from consistency in mapping the changes.

“Much of the topography of Guyana’s ocean floor remains unknown and unmapped.” Many countries, inclusive of Guyana lack the scientific data to explain the ocean’s role concerning sustainable development.

However, Quinn noted the progress Guyana has made towards mapping of its ocean floor since partnering with the Commonwealth Marine Economies (CME) Programme.

MARAD’S Director- General, Claudette Rogers, who was representing the Ministry of Public Infrastructure at the ceremony, cited the significance of staff being trained to properly use the hydrographic equipment.

Director-General Rogers said the training, “would facilitate the compilation of modern navigational charts of the priority areas and will improve access for commercial shipping, ultimately reducing the cost of both import and export by sea”.

Cruise tourism and its associated economic benefits are some of the prospects generated from having the trained staff, she noted. “The work will also reduce risk to life and the environment.”

During his remarks, Hydrographic Programme Manager within the United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO), Ian Davies highlighted the UKHO’s commitment towards building capacity in Guyana’s maritime sector.

“UKHO will continue to provide advice and guidance to the survey team and the National Hydrographic Committee on the planning and conduct of surveys to ensure that the data collected meets international standards and contributes not only to the safety of navigation through updated navigational charting, but also provides information to be used across government to support the development and management of your [Guyana’s] coastal waters”.

In 2017, UKHO assisted Guyana in surveying the mouths of the Essequibo and the Demerara Rivers. Coming out of this exercise, two nautical charts were updated, and a new chart was created after four decades of using old charts.

With the handing over of the equipment, eight persons will be trained in surveying for three weeks by UKHO. These individuals will come from both the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) and the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC).

Fisheries, disaster management and climate change mitigation are some of the areas that can benefit from the hydrographic equipment.