New Amsterdam United FC defeat Siparuta at female football

The New Amsterdam United Football Club (NAUFC) females defeated their counterparts from the Siparuta/ Orealla, Corentyne River area, 2-0 when

the two teams clashed in a friendly football match played recently in New Amsterdam in observance of Youth Week.

Minister of Social Cohesion, with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton was among those who witnessed the encounter.

Scoring for NAUFC were Affia Hartman and Aaliyah Kendal with a goal each.

Minister Norton was on a visit to Berbice for the launch of the Youth Week Celebrations. The Minister expressed satisfaction in witnessing a football match between females of the East Berbice-Corentyne Region. The game, he said demonstrated a real sense of social cohesion by “breaking down” the geographical barriers.

“One of the teams is from way up Siparuta/Orealla area, it is good that they can come down to play against a team from here in New Amsterdam, this is a true sense of what we want to see for National Youth Week,” he noted.

He reminded that the sportsmen and women from the Orealla Community are not left behind as they have received support over the years to assist them to better their skill.

The event saw the minister pledging his continuous support to the Riverrain village and residents being urged to take advantage of what is made available.

Village Councilor, Kingsley Hutson disclosed that it is the first time that the females from the village participated in a competition outside of their community. He is optimistic that their participation will help to boost their skills in preparation for the upcoming heritage games and a tournament in Suriname in July.

National Youth Week 2019 is being held under the theme ‘Inspire and build resilient youths’.