Latest update May 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

MV Kimbia returns to a carnival welcome

May 23, 2019 News 0

The MV Kimbia completed its maiden run to Kumaka yesterday, where it received a carnival welcome from the community.
The boat hadn’t made a successful run in four years.
But now, after a $488M rehabilitation, the boat is bigger and faster than the other boats servicing those communities.
The vessel now has television sets, a number of refrigerators and freezers, improved cabin facilities and a refurbished galley.

 

More in this category

Sports

GCF launches 2019 CCF/Junior Caribbean Championships August 10-11 would be historical, Bartica is selected venue

GCF launches 2019 CCF/Junior Caribbean Championships August 10-11...

May 23, 2019

For the first time in its history, the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) will host a Caribbean championship when on August 10-11 affiliat es of the Caribbean Cycling Federation descend on these shores...
Read More
GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Essequibo/Pomeroon FA Queenstown prevail over Dartmouth on PKs to lift title

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –...

May 23, 2019

Packed weekend ahead for Athletics

Packed weekend ahead for Athletics

May 23, 2019

New Amsterdam United FC defeat Siparuta at female football

New Amsterdam United FC defeat Siparuta at female...

May 23, 2019

Mackenzie High versus Multi battle on Independence Day Selected primary school athletes get free tickets, AAG timing system to be used

Mackenzie High versus Multi battle on...

May 23, 2019

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward Cup concludes May 27 -teams urged to be at venue for 15:00hrs

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward Cup concludes...

May 23, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Power can be intoxicating

    “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” A statement attributed to Lord Acton. This corruption... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019