MV Kimbia returns to a carnival welcome

The MV Kimbia completed its maiden run to Kumaka yesterday, where it received a carnival welcome from the community.

The boat hadn’t made a successful run in four years.

But now, after a $488M rehabilitation, the boat is bigger and faster than the other boats servicing those communities.

The vessel now has television sets, a number of refrigerators and freezers, improved cabin facilities and a refurbished galley.