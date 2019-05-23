MV Kimbia returns to a carnival welcome

Latest update May 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
The MV Kimbia completed its maiden run to Kumaka yesterday, where it received a carnival welcome from the community.
The boat hadn’t made a successful run in four years.
But now, after a $488M rehabilitation, the boat is bigger and faster than the other boats servicing those communities.
The vessel now has television sets, a number of refrigerators and freezers, improved cabin facilities and a refurbished galley.
