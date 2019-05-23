Lima Sand residents capture jaguar

Latest update May 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

A fully grown jaguar was trapped and caught at Lima Sands on the Essequibo Coast, around 03:00hrs yesterday.
Kaieteur News understands that the trap was set by a resident of the community, Mr. Marvin Calvan. Based on reports, the jaguar caught is only one of many that now frequently roam certain parts of the community.
Lima Sands is a recently established community, located some three miles behind the main coastland. Behind the community lies a dense jungle, which is home to wildlife, including Jaguars, and according to one resident, the Black Panther.
One resident who spoke to this publication said that the jaguars would come from the bushes at night, in search of food and water.
According to residents, they have lost a number of their livestock, and even their domestic animals to the roaming jaguars.
The Jaguar that was caught is believed to be a female and is being held in a secure caged. Residents are not yet sure what to do with the cat, since it is protected under the Guyana Wildlife Protection Agency.

 

  Power can be intoxicating

    "Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely." A statement attributed to Lord Acton. This corruption...

