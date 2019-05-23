Hummer seized by GRA now being used by army

A Hummer vehicle seized by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) in February last year amid allegations of a breach of its duty free concess

ions, has been donated to the army.

Yesterday, a senior official of GRA, in confirming that it has donated the Hummer HU3 to the Guyana Defence Force, explained that a seized asset or vehicle can be “donated” by another government agency.

According to photos, it is now using DFB 1001. It was previously registered as PWW 1458.

It does not have to be auctioned as is the case for other vehicles being sold to the general public.

“When it is seized, it belongs to the government,” the official said.

Questioned as to whether the parties, including the owner, has to be notified for the transfer, the official said that this is not necessary.

This particular vehicle has a chequered past.

In late February last year, GRA officials seized the vehicle that was questionably registered to the Ministry of Health.

A non-governmental organization came under the spotlight as a result.

According to Government officials, the 2007 HU3 model Hummer landed here about four years ago.

It was owned by a US-based Guyanese. The vehicle came here from Suriname and was used for a while by the man.

However, the New York businessman was about to take the vehicle back when he was told that it could be registered here, without the necessary taxes and duties being waived.

The businessman reportedly signed it over to an NGO named Hope For the Nation Foundation.

The vehicle was registered, as PWW 1458, in April 2017.

In January 2018, it was reported that the businessman became suspicious when he came to Guyana and was not allowed to use the SUV.

“He (the businessman) reported that he had signed it over to the Hope Foundation with the intentions that he would be a member and have access to it to do the foundation’s work when he is there.”

After reportedly being ejected from the Hummer one evening, in a desolate part of the city, the businessman attempted to take steps to get back his SUV.

It was only then that he shockingly learnt that the vehicle is registered to the Ministry of Health.

The Hope Foundation has reportedly been donating medical and other supplies to Guyana.

The matter was recently reported to the Guyana Revenue Authority which immediately sprang into action.

The Hummer was detained on the road and taken away by GRA enforcement staffers.

The NGO is reportedly being investigated, Kaieteur News was told.

GRA has been clamping down on the frauds designed to rob the state of taxes.