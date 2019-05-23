Latest update May 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Hummer seized by GRA now being used by army

May 23, 2019 News 0

A Hummer vehicle seized by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) in February last year amid allegations of a breach of its duty free concess

The seized Hummer SUV with the army number plates.

ions, has been donated to the army.
Yesterday, a senior official of GRA, in confirming that it has donated the Hummer HU3 to the Guyana Defence Force, explained that a seized asset or vehicle can be “donated” by another government agency.
According to photos, it is now using DFB 1001. It was previously registered as PWW 1458.
It does not have to be auctioned as is the case for other vehicles being sold to the general public.
“When it is seized, it belongs to the government,” the official said.
Questioned as to whether the parties, including the owner, has to be notified for the transfer, the official said that this is not necessary.
This particular vehicle has a chequered past.
In late February last year, GRA officials seized the vehicle that was questionably registered to the Ministry of Health.
A non-governmental organization came under the spotlight as a result.

The registration indicating that the Hummer was in the name of the Ministry of Health.

According to Government officials, the 2007 HU3 model Hummer landed here about four years ago.
It was owned by a US-based Guyanese. The vehicle came here from Suriname and was used for a while by the man.
However, the New York businessman was about to take the vehicle back when he was told that it could be registered here, without the necessary taxes and duties being waived.
The businessman reportedly signed it over to an NGO named Hope For the Nation Foundation.
The vehicle was registered, as PWW 1458, in April 2017.
In January 2018, it was reported that the businessman became suspicious when he came to Guyana and was not allowed to use the SUV.
“He (the businessman) reported that he had signed it over to the Hope Foundation with the intentions that he would be a member and have access to it to do the foundation’s work when he is there.”
After reportedly being ejected from the Hummer one evening, in a desolate part of the city, the businessman attempted to take steps to get back his SUV.
It was only then that he shockingly learnt that the vehicle is registered to the Ministry of Health.
The Hope Foundation has reportedly been donating medical and other supplies to Guyana.
The matter was recently reported to the Guyana Revenue Authority which immediately sprang into action.
The Hummer was detained on the road and taken away by GRA enforcement staffers.
The NGO is reportedly being investigated, Kaieteur News was told.
GRA has been clamping down on the frauds designed to rob the state of taxes.

 

More in this category

Sports

GCF launches 2019 CCF/Junior Caribbean Championships August 10-11 would be historical, Bartica is selected venue

GCF launches 2019 CCF/Junior Caribbean Championships August 10-11...

May 23, 2019

For the first time in its history, the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) will host a Caribbean championship when on August 10-11 affiliat es of the Caribbean Cycling Federation descend on these shores...
Read More
GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Essequibo/Pomeroon FA Queenstown prevail over Dartmouth on PKs to lift title

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –...

May 23, 2019

Packed weekend ahead for Athletics

Packed weekend ahead for Athletics

May 23, 2019

New Amsterdam United FC defeat Siparuta at female football

New Amsterdam United FC defeat Siparuta at female...

May 23, 2019

Mackenzie High versus Multi battle on Independence Day Selected primary school athletes get free tickets, AAG timing system to be used

Mackenzie High versus Multi battle on...

May 23, 2019

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward Cup concludes May 27 -teams urged to be at venue for 15:00hrs

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward Cup concludes...

May 23, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Power can be intoxicating

    “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” A statement attributed to Lord Acton. This corruption... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019