Guyana becomes 90th member of IHO

The International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) is an international organization which aims to ensure that world seas, oceans and navigable

waters are properly surveys and charted. And on April 18, 2019, Guyana became the 90th country to be accepted to the IHO.

The Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission as set out in the GLSC Act of 1999, has charge of, and acts as a guardians of all public lands, creeks and rivers of Guyana, inclusive of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) here in Guyana.

Recognizing the need for accurate maritime date, the GLSC and the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), both stand to benefit from Guyana’s ascension to the IHO.

GLSC’s commissioner, Mr. Trevor L. Benn, initiated the process with the IHO, and the process was later advanced by Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Part of the commission’s mandate includes executing or cause to be executed hydrographic, topographic, geodetic and cadastral surveys in relation to the land and water resources of Guyana.

The commission therefore, as part of its strategy, has moved to strengthen the hydrographic capacity of the country and to ensure access to the relevant international instruments and opportunities for development.

Guyana’s ascension to the IHO is a major achievement for the country and comes at an opportune time as the country moves to develop its oil and gas sector.

To this end, hydrographic surveys will not only update the suite of nautical charts, but it will also help to maintain the safety of maritime commerce, as well as recreational boaters and natural ecosystems.

In addition, as part of the work being executed under the Sustainable Land Development and Management project, a National Spatial Data Infrastructure is currently being developed and implemented, and will also see digital data included that would include maps of the land and marine environments of Guyana being updated and developed.