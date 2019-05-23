Latest update May 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Essequibo/Pomeroon FA Queenstown prevail over Dartmouth on PKs to lift title

May 23, 2019 Sports 0

In a pulsating climax to the Essequibo/Pomeroon leg of the GFF/KFC Under-20 Independence Cup knockout tournament, Queenstow

Queenstown Football Club – Essequibo/Pomeroon FA/GFF/KFC U20 Independence Cup KO Champs.

n were declared champions after getting the better of Dartmouth via kicks from the penalty mark.
The two teams, determined to outdo each other, battled to an exciting 1-1 deadlock in regulation time and even an extra half hour which was granted them could not separate the two battling sides.
Queenstown took the lead on 39 minutes when Victor Williams sent them ahead and even though Dartmouth had to wait some time to find the equalizer, they did so in the 72nd minute through a Shermon McLenon strike.
When kicks from the penalty mark were taken, Queenstown hit the back of the nets on three occasions compared to just two for Dartmouth which meant that Queenstown not only won the Essequibo/Pomeroon leg of the tournament, but also earned the right to represent this Regional Members Association in the National Playoffs.
The other clubs which participated in the tournament were Charity, Tapacooma, Essequibo Technical Institute, Henrietta and Good Hope.

More in this category

Sports

GCF launches 2019 CCF/Junior Caribbean Championships August 10-11 would be historical, Bartica is selected venue

GCF launches 2019 CCF/Junior Caribbean Championships August 10-11...

May 23, 2019

For the first time in its history, the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) will host a Caribbean championship when on August 10-11 affiliat es of the Caribbean Cycling Federation descend on these shores...
Read More
GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Essequibo/Pomeroon FA Queenstown prevail over Dartmouth on PKs to lift title

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –...

May 23, 2019

Packed weekend ahead for Athletics

Packed weekend ahead for Athletics

May 23, 2019

New Amsterdam United FC defeat Siparuta at female football

New Amsterdam United FC defeat Siparuta at female...

May 23, 2019

Mackenzie High versus Multi battle on Independence Day Selected primary school athletes get free tickets, AAG timing system to be used

Mackenzie High versus Multi battle on...

May 23, 2019

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward Cup concludes May 27 -teams urged to be at venue for 15:00hrs

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward Cup concludes...

May 23, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Power can be intoxicating

    “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” A statement attributed to Lord Acton. This corruption... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019