GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Essequibo/Pomeroon FA Queenstown prevail over Dartmouth on PKs to lift title

In a pulsating climax to the Essequibo/Pomeroon leg of the GFF/KFC Under-20 Independence Cup knockout tournament, Queenstow

n were declared champions after getting the better of Dartmouth via kicks from the penalty mark.

The two teams, determined to outdo each other, battled to an exciting 1-1 deadlock in regulation time and even an extra half hour which was granted them could not separate the two battling sides.

Queenstown took the lead on 39 minutes when Victor Williams sent them ahead and even though Dartmouth had to wait some time to find the equalizer, they did so in the 72nd minute through a Shermon McLenon strike.

When kicks from the penalty mark were taken, Queenstown hit the back of the nets on three occasions compared to just two for Dartmouth which meant that Queenstown not only won the Essequibo/Pomeroon leg of the tournament, but also earned the right to represent this Regional Members Association in the National Playoffs.

The other clubs which participated in the tournament were Charity, Tapacooma, Essequibo Technical Institute, Henrietta and Good Hope.