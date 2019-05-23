Energy Dept. to hire consultant for cost recovery disputes

The Energy Department is set to hire a number of consultants with one being an Oil and Gas Commercial Specialist.

The industry expert will be tasked will handling cost recovery disputes which may arise if and when the authorities challenge costs ExxonMobil and its partners said they incurred on the Stabroek Block.

According to the terms of reference on the website of the Ministry of the Presidency, the consultant is also expected to provide advice and consultation to senior officials of the Department of Energy on matters related to the commercial management of the Petroleum Agreement(s) and associated agreements and to define the process and approach the commercial function the Department should adopt.

The consultant is required to provide general advice on commercial and contractual matters arising from the administration/management of existing Petroleum Agreement(s), including taxation, transfer pricing, operator capabilities, operator performance, guarantees, assignments, terminations, events of default, force majeure, disputes, dispute resolution of cost recovery audits, etc.

The successful candidate will also be required to provide advisory support to the preparation and implementation of future licensing rounds; commercial advice on the Petroleum Agreement requirements regarding the marketing of crude oil to ensure that the marketing will be transparent, efficiently organized and that marketing agreements are in place prior to first oil; provide commercial advice on the downstream disposition of associated gas, including gas market development planning; and mentor Guyanese within the Department of Energy and other ministries on commercial aspects of the oil and gas industry.

This newspaper understands that reports on the work of the hired consultant would have to be submitted to the Department of Energy for review and approval. The World Bank which is providing the funding for the recruit of these and other services, also has the option to review the deliverables for consistency with World Bank Safeguards. (SEE LINK FOR FULL TERMS OF REFERENCE https://motp.gov.gy/index.php/notices/terms-of-reference/3513-terms-of-reference-consulting-services-for-oil-and-gas-commercial-specialist