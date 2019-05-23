Latest update May 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Attorney convicted of fraud in Canada, apponted Senior Counsel

May 23, 2019 News 0

Five new Senior Counsel were conferred with the instruments of commission, elevating their portfolios as members of that body, during a ceremony at State House yesterday, under the Baridi Benab.

The five newly minted Senior Counsel; From left: Robert Ramcharran, Mrs. Carole James-Boston, President David Granger, Mrs. Shalimar Ali-Hack, Mr. Stephen Fraser and Mr. Rajendranauth Poonai

By all indications at that ceremony, nothing seemed to be out of order about those appointments.
During the ceremony, it was announced that Rajendranauth Poonai was admitted to the bar in Guyana in 1988, and is recognised for service in the areas of land law, conveyancing, civil litigation, company law and intellectual property law. This attorney, however, has a criminal past.
A quick check-up on Poonai’s history shows that he was convicted, jailed, fined and disbarred over a decade ago, for mortgage fraud.
According to Toronto Star, he was sent to prison for three and a half years for his involvement in a multimillion-dollar mortgage fraud.
He was also reportedly ordered to pay more than $59,000 in restitution to three different banks.
The publication stated that the frauds “related to his role of acting as the attorney involved in registering transactions of 18 different properties between April 2002 and May 2003 worth inflated values of nearly $4 million.”
The publication reported that he also pleaded guilty to an additional count of fraud over $5,000 on March 30, 2007. He had been disbarred after being found guilty, in December 2006, of four counts of fraud over $5,000 following a trial, it stated.
Justice John Murray, the judge who presided over the case, said that Poonai was an “integral part” of the fraud in that he “orchestrated” the illegal transactions and although he didn’t live an “extravagant lifestyle” he believed the fraud was still “motivated by greed”, according to Toronto Star.
Four different financial institutions were reportedly victims of the fraud scheme, Bank of Montreal, CIBC, Scotia Bank and the Royal Bank.
CBC Canada reported that the fraud involved flipping properties in communities across Ontario. It reported that a house would be sold then, sometimes within minutes, the house would be resold for an inflated price.
Justice Murray had said that the scheme was not a “momentary lapse”, but that it was “premeditated” and “sophisticated”, according to Toronto Star.
For more information about that case, follow the link: https://www.thestar.com/news/2007/04/26/brampton_lawyer_jailed_for_fraud.html
Other appointments
Also conferred is Bibi Shalimar Hack, the current Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of Guyana.
Steven Fraser was admitted to the Guyana bar in 1985, and was subsequently admitted to practice in Dominica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Grenada.
Carol James Boston was admitted to the bar in Guyana, in 1985. She is recognised for service in the areas of commercial law, family law, inheritance and estate law, landlord and tenant law, and conveyancing.
Robert Ramcharan was admitted to the bar in Guyana in November 1979. He is recognised for service in the areas of criminal law, civil litigation and commercial law.
President David Granger said that the ceremony the development of the custom of Senior Counsel out of British History, from 1597 when it was called Queen’s Counsel, by the Queen of England and Ireland. The appointee(s) were legal advisers to the monarch. Now, in many British colonies, Dominions, and Commonwealth states, they advise the sovereign.
He noted that the Senior Counsel is not a practice grounded in law, but that it is conferred on the basis of merit. He said that, prior to 2017, the award was rarely irregularly conferred, but now it has become annual. The President promised to keep the tradition going.
He congratulated the five conferees. He said that public approbation will strengthen public trust and confidence in the legal system. He made no comment about Poonai’s criminal past.

 

