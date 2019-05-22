White Tiger Martial Arts Academy hosts first Taekwondo grading for the year

White Tiger Martial Arts Academy hosted its first Taekwondo grading programme for 2019, which was held on 19th May at the New Amsterdam Town Hall. Twenty students participated in this grading, with scores averaging between 70 and 83 percent.

Students who participated in the examination were, Chris Hope, Sayyid Rajbali, Jelani Lambert, Andrew Layne, Aiden Kirton, Hemchand Palaniandi, Alyssa Abdulla, Adrian La Rose, Ethan Abdulla, Richard Vandenburg, Christopher Drupali, Jai Gopilall, Aliayah Harry, Alisha Harry, Ali Harry, Michael Dundas, Joshua Singh, Reanna Seeram, Nawaz Yang and Micquiel Wilburgh.

The White Tiger Martials Arts Academy will be hosting their first Annual Mathematics Competition on the 28th July. Other activities for 2019 are aTournament on July 14th and their Day of Sports on August 11th.

Founder and Chief Instructor of White Tiger Martial Arts Academy, Marcello Small, wishes to congratulate his students on their performance and encourage them to continue along this path of their life where greatness awaits.