Unit encourages support for blind and visually impaired students–as Ministry launches week-long blindness awareness activities

In order to promote measures that can help blind and visually impaired students become productive citizens, the Ministry of Educat

ion through its Unit for the Blind will be spearheading a week of activities. The week of activities was launched on Monday, but it is expected that its impact will be lasting.

At least this was the anticipated goal hinted to by Head of the Unit for the Blind, Mr. Haslyn Richards, when he addressed the recent launching ceremony for activities which will coincide with Blind Awareness Month. Blind Awareness Month is observed in May annually.

But according to Richards, focus on the Blind and visually impaired students are not limited to this time of year. In fact, he revealed that the Unit is known to offer support to students that are in the mainstream school system throughout the year, so as to ensure they are afforded quality education that can help them realise their respective dreams.

However, Richards noted that parents of children who are either blind or visually impaired should give their child a chance to explore. He said that when children explore, they learn new things, even as he counselled those in attendance that children must not be left out of the classroom. He said that they must be encour

aged to ask questions, make new friends and participate in activities, which would also help to build their self-esteem.

Moreover, he remarked that the launching activity, which also helped to raise awareness about the importance of support for students, is one that was also designed to emphasise that the blind and visually impaired can have normal lives and therefore should be treated as normal people.

Some of the items on display at the launch came under various categories including craft, braille, technology, home economics and agricultural science, and their importance was amplified by Ms. Ashley Gittens, a teacher attached to the Unit.

Mr. Roydon Maynard, who shared the history of the Unit, said that the 144 Albert Street building was commissioned on May 7, 2013. Prior to having its own building at Albert Street, Maynard explained that the Unit was housed at the St. Rose’s High School for 33 years. During that time, he said, it catered to the

needs of a number of students up to the CSEC and GCE Advanced Level.

As part of the week of activities, there was a prize-giving ceremony yesterday, and today [Wednesday] the Unit will host a career day, while tomorrow [Thursday], there will be an internal games day for the teachers and students. To end the week of activities, there will be a trip to Fort Island in the Essequibo River.

The week of activities was officially declared open by Principal Education Officer, Ms. Volika Jaikishun, who said that the Ministry of Education has grown to have its own Unit in Georgetown. However, she advised that in all of the administrative regions, the Special Education Needs Unit has centres that can cater to the needs of students who are blind or visually impaired.

She encouraged persons to take advantage of the opportunities that are available and to advise others to do the same, since today, there are many stories of persons who are blind or visually impaired living satisfactory lives.