Torginol Paints 16th Annual Golf Extravaganza set for June 1

Come Saturday June 1, the place to be is Lusignan Golf Club for what promises an exciting day as the LGC hosts the Torginol Paints 16th Annual Golf Tournament.

Yesterday at a simple ceremony at the Head Quarters of the Continental Group of Companies located at 9-12 Industrial Estate, Ruimveldt, Georgetown, Guyana, Stacyann Wong, Confidential Secretary of Torginol Paints, handed over the sponsorship cheque to LGC President Aleem Hussain.

The presentation was done in the presence of Torginol Paints’ Assistant Marketing Managers Robert Singh and Dianne Deoraj and Administrative Assistant Rajesh Ramgolam.

Although it seems as if the May/June rains are here, Hussain said that he was delighted that the weather has not affected playing conditions at the LGC, and thanked his Marketing team for their continued support.

Ramgolam informed that Torginol Paints, “Pioneers of the Paint Industry” in Guyana, can be found on website: torginolpaints.com and is a member of the Continental Group of Companies, with two outlets in Regent Street, Georgetown as well as Distribution Centers and Dealers across the country.

Mr. Ramgolam, on behalf of Mr. M. S. Ally again reiterated Torginol’s 16 year old and continuing commitment to support the Lusignan Golf Club and Golfing in Guyana.

In response, Hussain expressed the gratitude of the Club for such continuing and resolute support from Torginol Paints. “Torginol is the only locally manufactured paint with a special formula to beat the harsh weather conditions in Guyana. Similarly, the top Golfers will strive to win the Torginol Paints trophy and beat tough competition to emerge at the top of the field.”

The LGC continues to offer free lessons and equipment, compliments of the Shafura Hussain Foundation and you can learn more by visiting their Facebook page @ lusigngolfclub or calling the club on 220-5660/645-0944.