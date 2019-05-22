Saint Pius Sports Complex win NSC Al Sport Circle Tennis tourney

Saint Pius Sports Complex Circle Tennis Club (SPSCCTC) won the National Sports Commission – AL Sport & Tour Promotions – Guya

na Circle Tennis Association 53rd Independence Celebration of ‘Our National Game of Circle Tennis’ tournament played at the Culture Centre Tarmac.

Saint Pius won all their games in the round robin segment, defeating Region 3, 6 and Banks United Circle Tennis Club.

Region 6 Visionary Youth Club made 129-3, Donald Gibson 52 (6s – 8). Saint Pius SCCTC hit off the required runs with Shane 42 and Seyon Thomas 21.

Saint Pius SCCTC scored 212-2, Orin Parris 79 not out (6s – 10), Keith Brandt 31, Phillip Fraser 29 & Abiola Shepherd 27. Banks CTC 132-4; M. Mc Lennon 38, Marlon Griffith 19.

Saint Pius SCCTC, 204; Orin Paris run out on 99 (6s -12), Shane Allicock 40, Mario Haywood 28, Samantha Porter 11. Region 3 Flying Stars United Force 138 – 6, David Durant 50, (6s-5), Dexter Reevers 30, Keith O’Brien 15.

Region 3 Flying Stars United Force 191-2, Travis Drakes out for 110 (6s-16), Donald Gibson 21. Region 6 Visionary Youth Club 189-1, Marvin Durant 74 (6-11), Dexter Reevers 21, S Bacchus 18.

Banks United CTC 73-3, Roanna Charles 10. Region 3, Flying Stars United Force 76-1, David Durant 36 (6s -6).

Region 6 Visionary Youth Club 141-1, Donald Gibson 38, Travis Drakes 24, Luious Mattelhozer 20. Banks United CTC 146-6, Troy Mc Rae 43, Jewel Layne 12.

The Spirit of the Tournament award went to Region 6. Player of the Tournament was 13 years old Kareena Nalim of Region 3.

Director of Sport Christopher Jones was present to witness the NSC Sponsored first circle tennis programme for the year and also interacted with the players and spectators. In his remarks to the players at the presentation ceremony, Mr. Jones said he was very impressed at the turn out to witness Our National Game of Circle Tennis which he deems a true family sport and happy to know the sport is still in Guyana. “I want to thank all the teams that participated in the competition.” He also praised the Officials and Organiser for a well run event. Mr. Jones also promised that the NSC will continue to support Circle Tennis and the players and teams can look forward for yet another bigger event.

Meanwhile, the Sports Officer with responsibility for Circle Tennis in the NSC, would like to thank the Guyana Circle Tennis Association, The Management and Staff of the National Culture Centre, and all the teams for making their first event for 2019 a wonderful one.