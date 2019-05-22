Porter dies after falling from moving truck

Latest update May 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Leon Thorne, a 20-year-old porter, of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, died Monday night after he fell from a moving truck on the Public Road at Le Destin, East Bank Essequibo. The incident reportedly occurred around 20:30hrs.
Initial reports indicate that the victim was in the tray of the truck with registration number GWW 7269. The truck was allegedly driven by a 37-year-old man, at the time of the accident.
The vehicle was proceeding west along the southern side of the public road, when Thorne fell from the back of the truck. In an unconscious state, the youth was rushed to Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. He reportedly received injuries to his head and other parts of his body. Thorne’s remains are currently at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour awaiting a post mortem.
Ranks at the Parika Police Station are investigating the incident. The owner of the truck was questioned by the police and his truck was lodged at the station.

