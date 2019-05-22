New criteria for mercury importation by August 1

As the government puts measures in place to reduce the use of mercury in the mining industry, steps are being taken to ensure more stringent standards are in place regarding its importation.

The necessary changes are set to come on stream as of August 1, this year.

Mercury, also known as quicksilver, and most of its compounds are extremely toxic.

Inhalation of its vapour will result in harmful effects on the nervous, digestive and immune systems, lungs and kidneys, and may be fatal, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Speaking with the Department of Public Information, Marisica Charles, Technical Officer at the Ministry of Natural Resources explained that the approach to be adopted locally is for the issuance of an importation licence to be sanctioned by several agencies.

“There is an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) currently in a draft stage between the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, Environmental Protection Agency, Pesticide Toxic Chemical Control Board and the Ministry of Natural Resources for a collaborative approach instead of just one or two organisations.”

According to Charles, the MoU will build on an already existing partnership.

“It will help us to work closer together, more specifically as it deals with the importation of mercury.”

On Monday, the National Working Group met for discussion where they were regarding the Minamata Convention.

The Minamata Convention on Mercury is an international treaty designed to protect human health and the environment from anthropogenic emissions and releases of mercury and mercury compounds.

Local miners have been asking for alternatives to the cheaper mercury. A few of the alternatives involved modern technology and costly equipment upgrades, a fact that miners said will put them out of business.