New Amsterdam to get new Magistrates’ Court; Smart Health Centre for Diamond/Grove

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened tenders for a range of projects. Notable among them were a new Magistrates’ Court as well as Living Quarters for the Commissioner of Titles being constructed at New Amsterdam, and a Smart Health Centre for Diamond/New Grove Housing Scheme.

This comes after the New Amsterdam’s Magistrates had to be relocated a few times due to rehabilitation works and other issues. The Smart Health Centre is under a project that the government is hoping to conclude by 2020, to enable five health care facilities to have safe and green practices and possess infrastructure, which will be able to withstand the effects of climate change and natural disasters.

Other projects bid for included the Ministry of Public Telecommunications – Construction of Generator, Transformer and Fuel Tank Basis, Liliendaal, and the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority – Consultancy Services for Architectural and Engineering Designs for Head Office Complex and Training Facility.

Supreme Court

Construction of New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court and Commissioner of Titles Living Quarters

Regional Democratic Council Region Four

Construction of Smart Health Centre – Diamond/New Grove Housing Scheme

Ministry of Public Telecommunications

Construction of Generator, Transformer and Fuel Tank Basis, Liliendaal

Guyana Civil Aviation Authority

Consultancy Services for Architectural and Engineering Designs for Head Office Complex and Training Facility

Regional Democratic Council Region 6

Supply and delivery of Materials and Supplies

Lot 1- Office Materials and Supplies-Categories A&B

Lot 2- Janitorial Cleaning Supplies- Categories A&B

Lot 3- Field Materials and Supplies- Categories A&B

Guyana Energy Agency

Procurement of Security Services

Guyana Elections Commission

Procurement of Print Production of Educational Materials for House-to-House Registration Exercise

Retender of Procurement of Tires

Ministry of Public Telecommunications – NDMA

Supply and Delivery of Laptop and Monitors

Guyana Revenue Authority

Supply and Delivery of the Desktop Computers

Supply and Delivery of Industrial Document Scanners

Supply and Delivery of Microsoft Office Software