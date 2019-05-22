New Amsterdam to get new Magistrates’ Court; Smart Health Centre for Diamond/Grove

Latest update May 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM
The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened tenders for a range of projects. Notable among them were a new Magistrates’ Court as well as Living Quarters for the Commissioner of Titles being constructed at New Amsterdam, and a Smart Health Centre for Diamond/New Grove Housing Scheme.
This comes after the New Amsterdam’s Magistrates had to be relocated a few times due to rehabilitation works and other issues. The Smart Health Centre is under a project that the government is hoping to conclude by 2020, to enable five health care facilities to have safe and green practices and possess infrastructure, which will be able to withstand the effects of climate change and natural disasters.
Other projects bid for included the Ministry of Public Telecommunications – Construction of Generator, Transformer and Fuel Tank Basis, Liliendaal, and the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority – Consultancy Services for Architectural and Engineering Designs for Head Office Complex and Training Facility.
Supreme Court
Construction of New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court and Commissioner of Titles Living Quarters
Regional Democratic Council Region Four
Construction of Smart Health Centre – Diamond/New Grove Housing Scheme
Ministry of Public Telecommunications
Construction of Generator, Transformer and Fuel Tank Basis, Liliendaal
Guyana Civil Aviation Authority
Consultancy Services for Architectural and Engineering Designs for Head Office Complex and Training Facility
Regional Democratic Council Region 6
Supply and delivery of Materials and Supplies
Lot 1- Office Materials and Supplies-Categories A&B
Lot 2- Janitorial Cleaning Supplies- Categories A&B
Lot 3- Field Materials and Supplies- Categories A&B
Guyana Energy Agency
Procurement of Security Services
Guyana Elections Commission
Procurement of Print Production of Educational Materials for House-to-House Registration Exercise
Retender of Procurement of Tires
Ministry of Public Telecommunications – NDMA
Supply and Delivery of Laptop and Monitors
Guyana Revenue Authority
Supply and Delivery of the Desktop Computers
Supply and Delivery of Industrial Document Scanners
Supply and Delivery of Microsoft Office Software
May 22, 2019The Guyana Committee of Service (GCOS) that will be hosting the third annual Independence 5K road race this Monday, are continuing to receive much support from the corporate community with Guybisco...
May 22, 2019
May 22, 2019
May 22, 2019
May 22, 2019
May 22, 2019
If there is any human on Planet Earth that would never be coarse in public and always be careful and polite in what he publicly... more
“Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” A statement attributed to Lord Acton. This corruption... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Readers of this commentary, particularly those in small countries, might wonder why they should be... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]