New Amsterdam to get new Magistrates’ Court; Smart Health Centre for Diamond/Grove

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened tenders for a range of projects. Notable among them were a new Magistrates’ Court as well as Living Quarters for the Commissioner of Titles being constructed at New Amsterdam, and a Smart Health Centre for Diamond/New Grove Housing Scheme.
This comes after the New Amsterdam’s Magistrates had to be relocated a few times due to rehabilitation works and other issues. The Smart Health Centre is under a project that the government is hoping to conclude by 2020, to enable five health care facilities to have safe and green practices and possess infrastructure, which will be able to withstand the effects of climate change and natural disasters.
Other projects bid for included the Ministry of Public Telecommunications – Construction of Generator, Transformer and Fuel Tank Basis, Liliendaal, and the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority – Consultancy Services for Architectural and Engineering Designs for Head Office Complex and Training Facility.

Supreme Court
Construction of New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court and Commissioner of Titles Living Quarters

 

 

Regional Democratic Council Region Four
Construction of Smart Health Centre – Diamond/New Grove Housing Scheme

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Telecommunications
Construction of Generator, Transformer and Fuel Tank Basis, Liliendaal

 

 

 

Guyana Civil Aviation Authority
Consultancy Services for Architectural and Engineering Designs for Head Office Complex and Training Facility

 

 

 

Regional Democratic Council Region 6
Supply and delivery of Materials and Supplies
Lot 1- Office Materials and Supplies-Categories A&B
Lot 2- Janitorial Cleaning Supplies- Categories A&B
Lot 3- Field Materials and Supplies- Categories A&B

 

 

 

Guyana Energy Agency
Procurement of Security Services

 

 

Guyana Elections Commission
Procurement of Print Production of Educational Materials for House-to-House Registration Exercise

 

 

Retender of Procurement of Tires

 

 

Ministry of Public Telecommunications – NDMA
Supply and Delivery of Laptop and Monitors

 

 

 Guyana Revenue Authority
Supply and Delivery of the Desktop Computers

 

 

 Supply and Delivery of Industrial Document Scanners

 

 

Supply and Delivery of Microsoft Office Software

